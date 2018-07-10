Port William Alumni meet for 72nd year

The 72nd annual Port William Alumni met June 2 in the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Municipal Building of Wilmington.

The evening began with visiting around the punch bowl hosted by Ruth Tolliver Curtis. Followed by a welcome from President Julia Eltzroth Summers (class of ‘58) and invocation by Daniel Trivett (class of ‘58), guests enjoyed dinner by McCoy’s Catering.

The 70-, 60-, and 50-year classes were honored. Responding from the class of 1948 was Velma Tolliver Watson who spoke about early alumni meetings: Meals were prepared by school cooks and properly served by Home Economics girls. Many ladies attending wore formals with corsages. The gym was elaborately decorated with the theme of the evening.

Judy Taylor Hottinger responded from the honorary class of 1968.

The class of 1958 conducted the meeting wth Janet Clevenger Zurface holding roll call of deceased members during the last year. Ironically, two of her siblings were included in the roll call. A note from Ann Weller Smith of Tucson, Arizona, containing memories years was read. Barbara Watters Horton of Leesburg was also unable to attend.

Recognized for having traveled the farthest were Daniel and Lois Trivett from Florida. Members of the earliest graduating class attending were Lucy Shrack McCarren and Bonnie Wolary MacDonald from the class of 1944.

Mary Ann Stephens Burton donated a teacher’s desk chair from Port William School Building to be auctioned. The chair, auctioned by Vernon “Butch”Hooper, Jr., was purchased by Rita Haley Butcher. It was appropriate that she get the chair since her mother Ellen Waldren Haley was instrumental in the early years of the alumni.

President Summers thanked her committees and officers, especially Ann Reno who has served as secretary for many years. She has kept records and prepared and sent invitations and reunion booklets.

The 2019 alumni will meet June 1, 2019, in the Robert Moyer Community Room. If any alumni members would be willing to serve next year, contact a current officer.

The meeting ended with reminiscing about our school days.