LOCAL BRIEFS

WHOP to move,

open coffee house

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington House of Prayer (WHOP) will move from its current location at 63 W. Main St. in Wilmington to 1593 Rombach Ave.

In connection with the announcement, there will be an Open House with worship, casting vision for the new season of WHOP, and testimonies of how lives have been touched during the House of Prayer’s nine years on Main Street.

The Open House will be held this Friday, July 13 from 7 to 9 p.m., at 63 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington.

Moreover, the WHOP will open Kairos Coffee House this fall — estimated target date of November 2018 — at the same 1593 Rombach Avenue location. That is where all WHOP activities will be held, said Robyn Morris of WHOP (Burn 24/7 Community Prayer Room).

The last day at 63 W. Main St. will be July 31.

During the transition, the WHOP will meet in various places which will be posted on the Wilmington House of Prayer Facebook page.