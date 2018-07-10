Posted on by

Veterans honored at fair


Jo Wildman, a Coast Guard and Navy vet, at the Clinton County Fair’s Veterans Day on Tuesday.

John Hamilton | News Journal

Vietnam veteran Ken Broglin enjoys a treat at the Clinton County Fair’s Veterans Day on Tuesday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Clinton County Commissioner Pat Haley gives a speech honoring America’s armed service members at the Veterans Ceremony at the Clinton County Fair on Tuesday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

From left, Air Force vet Denny and Vicki McCarren, and Kim and Army vet Skip Willard at the Clinton County Fair’s Veterans Day on Tuesday. Veterans were admitted free Tuesday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

