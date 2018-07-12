Swine Showmanship in action

Taryn Allen in a Swine Showmanship competition.

Taryn Allen in a Swine Showmanship competition.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSC_0647.jpg Taryn Allen in a Swine Showmanship competition. Elizabeth Clark | For The News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSC_0700.jpg Elizabeth Clark | For The News Journal