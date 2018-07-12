10 earn 4-H Endowment scholarships

WILMINGTON — Scholarship and various award recipients were recognized Sunday evening at the fair in the Peterson Building prior to the annual Style Revue event.
The 2018 county scholarship recipients are as follows:
4-H Endowment ($500 scholarships) — Ridgeden Beam, Lauren Davis, Katie Glass, Ethan Dickey-Hall, Andrew Houseman, Katie Hughes, Drew Moyer, Hailey Stinchcomb, Anne Thompson and Dakota Zurface
Viola C. Carroll ($250 scholarship) — Andrew Houseman and Katie Hughes
Darleen Myers Service Scholarship ($1,000) — Anne Thompson
4-H Carteens Scholarship ($500) — Ethan Dickey-Hall
Dr. Sidney A. Myers Scholarship ($1,000) — Katie Hughes
The 2018 state awards recipients are as follows:
Woodworking, state winner — Andrew Houseman
Beef, first alternate — Anne Thompson
Meat goat, second alternate — Katie Hughes
The 2018 county achievement record award recipients:
Teen Conference — Ethan Dickey-Hall, Katie Hughes, Andrew Houseman, Drew Moyer and Anne Thompson
Citizenship Washington Focus — Drew Moyer and Anne Thompson
Buckeye Leadership Workshop — Andrew Houseman