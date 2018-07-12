10 earn 4-H Endowment scholarships

WILMINGTON — Scholarship and various award recipients were recognized Sunday evening at the fair in the Peterson Building prior to the annual Style Revue event.

The 2018 county scholarship recipients are as follows:

4-H Endowment ($500 scholarships) — Ridgeden Beam, Lauren Davis, Katie Glass, Ethan Dickey-Hall, Andrew Houseman, Katie Hughes, Drew Moyer, Hailey Stinchcomb, Anne Thompson and Dakota Zurface

Viola C. Carroll ($250 scholarship) — Andrew Houseman and Katie Hughes

Darleen Myers Service Scholarship ($1,000) — Anne Thompson

4-H Carteens Scholarship ($500) — Ethan Dickey-Hall

Dr. Sidney A. Myers Scholarship ($1,000) — Katie Hughes

The 2018 state awards recipients are as follows:

Woodworking, state winner — Andrew Houseman

Beef, first alternate — Anne Thompson

Meat goat, second alternate — Katie Hughes

The 2018 county achievement record award recipients:

Teen Conference — Ethan Dickey-Hall, Katie Hughes, Andrew Houseman, Drew Moyer and Anne Thompson

Citizenship Washington Focus — Drew Moyer and Anne Thompson

Buckeye Leadership Workshop — Andrew Houseman