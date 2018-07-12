Talking turkey and much more at ‘18 fair

Lily Streitenberger enjoys some fair food with parents Meghan and Brady of Washington Court House.

Olivia Schmidt-Leon plays in the corn box in the Junior Fair building.

Draven and Zaden Sullivan of Washingotn Court House are getting up in the world courtesy of Bane-Welker tractor equipment on display at the fair.

Carter, Tate and Paxton Shanks of Wilmington test this tractor to see if it will comfortably seat three during the 2018 Clinton County Fair. For many more fair photos, see inside today’s News Journal and visit wnewsj.com.

Hunter, left, and Henslee Shumaker of Wilmington help prepare Hunter’s fair project.

Serving up sweet treats for Clarksville-based Curtis Concessions are McKenna Branham, Addison Branham, Kayla Wilson and, in back, Jenna Hete.

Deputy Karen Abbitt is one of may Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolling the grounds during fair week. She is shown with Logan Shumaker and Lexus Reiley of Wilmington.

Kelly Carpenter and her dad Keith of Midland pause while working with Kelly’s cow, Whittley.

Turkey bite, anyone? Apparently you can get one here.