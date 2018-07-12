BPD: Mobile home park evacuated, man charged with disorderly conduct

BLANCHESTER —Police evacuated part of a mobile home park after a gas line ruptured — then they charged a man with disorderly conduct after he allegedly refused to extinguish his cigarette and threatened firefighters.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday Blanchester police and the Blanchester-Marion Township Fire District responded to the mobile home park at 800 E. Center St. for a report of a broken gas line. It was determined that a car in the trailer park struck and broke a gas line near lot 38, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“Fire department personnel determined that a portion of the trailer park needed to be evacuated until the gas line could be repaired,” said Reinbolt. “A police officer and several firemen began knocking on doors in the trailer park to notify residents of the danger.

“When two firemen got to lot 40 (the trailer next door to the gas leak), they saw a man smoking and asked him to extinguish his cigarette,” said Reinbolt. “The man, later identified as Donald Hutchinson, age 41, responded with a threat of physical violence toward the firemen, who then went and found the police officer and reported the matter to her.”

He said Ptl. Sarah Luken went to lot 40 where she saw two men smoking and she told them to extinguish their cigarettes.

“One man did so,” said Reinbolt. “The other, Hutchinson, did not do so until ordered to do so by the officer several times.”

He was charged with disorderly conduct and will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court, Reinbolt said.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_BPD-logo-1.jpeg