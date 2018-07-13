Fair’s Market Hog winners

For Grand Champion in Market Hog, shown are 2018 Pork Industry Princess Mikala Hatfield, 2018 Pork Industry Queen Jenna Victor, Grand Champion Market Hog winner Ella Thompson, and Judge Gary Childs.

For Reserve Champion in Market Hog, shown are 2018 Pork Industry Princess Mikala Hatfield, 2018 Pork Industry Queen Jenna Victor, Judge Gary Childs (back), Reserve Champion Market Hog winner Audrey Wilson, Jake Wilson, and Claire Wilson.