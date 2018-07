Open Youth Rabbit Show winners include, from left, Conner Cook, Judge Kevin Hooper, Best In Show Morgan Wiget, Autumn Smith, and Abigail Babcock. Not available for photos were Cooper Dillion and Addison Beckett.

