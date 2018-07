For Reserve Champion Dairy Dairy Wether, from left are Goat Queen Jillian Richardson, and winner Andrew Stewart.

For Grand Champion Dairy Wether, from left are Goat Queen Jillian Richardson, and winner Nathan Stewart.

Phyllis Cocklin | For The News Journal

For Grand Champion Dairy Wether, from left are Goat Queen Jillian Richardson, and winner Nathan Stewart.