WPD reports: Wide range of crimes, incidents involving vehicles

• Police observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on West Locust Street at 2:11 p.m. on July 10. The officer initiated a traffic stop where it was discovered the driver, a 38-year-old New Vienna male, did not have a valid license. The registered owner, a 37-year-old New Vienna female, was in the vehicle and was discovered to be suspended without a valid license. When asked why she allowed the male to drive the vehicle despite not having a valid license, she advised, “They needed to run an errand.” The female was cited for wrongful entrustment and the male was cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and no driver’s license.

• Police responded to a possible hit/skip accident at the 800 block of North Lincoln Street at 3:55 p.m. on July 11. According to the report, an 18-year-old male had fallen asleep behind the wheel, traveled off the left side of the roadway, through the front yard of a North Lincoln Street residence and struck a stone garden structure. The contact sent the vehicle airborne where it exited back on Lincoln Street and struck a pole on the right side of the roadway. The driver left the scene and drove over to Curtis Drive. The driver was not under the influence. He may face a citation for failure to control.

• Police responded to a property damage report at the 200 block of A Street at 6:04 a.m. on July 13. Police spoke with a 32-year-old male resident who advised a 40-year-old male threw a brick into his vehicle causing damage to the hood, windshield, and trunk. The victim stated his 31-year-old live-in girlfriend is the ex-girlfriend of the suspect and the incident was over $15 that the suspect claims the girlfriend took. The girlfriend had gotten Facebook messages from the suspect saying “your gonna pay me my (expletive) money or your gonna get your (expletive) brain beat in boit that.” The girlfriend provided a screenshot of the message along with a comment made by the suspect prior to the damage saying, “you must have really lost yoir mind..i’m the honky that will do aomething and I dpnt give a (expletive) aboit cops or jail..ain’t noone gonna rip me off.” The responding officer collected photos of the damage, the screenshots and the brick as evidence. The officer forwarded their report to the city prosecutor to see if there was enough to pursue charges for criminal damage or menacing. The suspect was later arrested that day on another warrant. A 35-year-old female who also had a warrant was arrested too.

• At 6:54 a.m. on July 13, police responded to a theft report involving multiple vehicles at the 300 block of Dana Avenue. A 31-year-old male and a 29-year-old female of different residents told police items were stolen from their respective cars. The report lists body spray, Joop cologne, Fierce body spray, a black leather wallet, a credit card, two debit cards, some change, and a pack of cigarettes as the items taken.

• At 7:17 a.m. on July 13, a 57-year-old male reported someone had been through his truck while parked at his residence at the 1600 block of Lakewood Drive. The only thing he noticed that was missing was about $5 in change. Another Lakewood Drive resident – a 28-year-old male – reported multiple items were stolen from his vehicle including a silver wedding band, a nail gun, a stapler, a laser level, and a Sawzall.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old Hillsboro male for alleged assault, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle-joy riding, and obstructing official business. The suspect was arrested after the vehicle was taken, located, and after a short foot pursuit at the 900 block of West Main Street. According to the report, this all took place several hours after the suspect was released from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

• At 1:33 p.m. on July 9, a 66-year-old female reported she was raped by a male suspect that she met on an online dating site. An investigation is ongoing. Police have collected several items as evidence including DNA, clothing, bed sheets, and other personal effects. A 60-year-old Georgetown male is listed as the suspect.

• At 8:34 a.m. on July 9, a 58-year-old male reported that a Pioneer stereo was taken from his truck while parked at his residence at the 200 block of Prairie Avenue sometime over the weekend.

• At 10:46 a.m. on July 10, a 43-year-old female reported a theft from her vehicle at her residence at the 200 block of Louise Street. The report doesn’t list what was stolen.

• At 10:08 a.m. on July 13, a 56-year-old told authorities someone stole multiple items from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence at the 600 block of Oakridge Drive. According to the report, over $5,100 worth of items were stolen from the victim’s vehicle.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

