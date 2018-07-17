Farm family donates to NV Library

NEW VIENNA – A local farm family that wishes to remain anonymous recently directed $2,500 to the New Vienna Library as part of the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.

As part of their mission the New Vienna Library will use the funds to provide community programming and needed resources for the library.

“We are so appreciative of the support from the local farm family directing this donation to the New Vienna Library,” said Peggy Dunn, Library Director. “With this generous gift, we hope to continue to meet the needs of our community.”

Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has partnered with farmers to support nonprofit organizations important to them in their local communities. The program has given more than $29 million to farming communities since its inception, including more than $3 million in 2018.

Each year, farmers enter for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit they care about in their community. The organizations reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs, food banks and many others.

To see if a nonprofit in your local community is a 2018 America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.GrowCommunities.com.

To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com or www.monsantofund.org.

From left are New Vienna Library Director Peggy Dunn and library staff Julie Stephens, Jackie Mitchell and Jacki Eakins. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_press-release-photo.jpg From left are New Vienna Library Director Peggy Dunn and library staff Julie Stephens, Jackie Mitchell and Jacki Eakins. Courtesy photo