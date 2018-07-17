WPD reports: Disorderly conduct incidents, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 5:59 p.m. on July 9, a 20-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were both issued court summonses for alleged disorderly conduct while at a restaurant on the 100 block of East Main Street.

• Police arrested a 44-year-old male for alleged disorderly conduct at an emergency facility at the 300 block of South Walnut Street at 7:13 p.m. on July 9.

• Police arrested a Wilmington female for alleged theft at 7:58 p.m. on July 9 at a store on East Main Street. The report lists beef jerky, a bottle of tea, and vitamin water as the items stolen.

• At 10:48 a.m. on July 10, police received a report of a theft at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. The report lists an RCA Tablet and $70 as stolen. Five Wilmington subjects as listed as suspects: Two females, ages 32 and 59, and three males, ages 34, 40, and 43.

• Police responded to a theft report at the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive at 6:33 p.m. on July 11. The report doesn’t list what was stolen, but a 32-year-old male who lives on the same street was listed as a suspect.

• At 8:19 p.m. on July 11, police responded to a breaking and entering report at the 900 block of Xenia Avenue. No further information was listed.

• At 9:45 p.m. on July 11, police received an assault. The report lists a 42-year-old male as a suspect and that it took place at a gas station on East Locust Street.

• Police responded to a suspicious person report at 11:12 p.m. on July 11 at the 200 block of Maple Ridge Drive. According to the report, a 40-year-old male resident advised there was a subject wearing black pants and a hoodie, possibly a young male or female due to the higher-pitched voice. The caller advised the subject had been hiding behind a tree and in a loud whisper said, “Hey” to his daughter. When his daughter ran to the house, the subject ran toward Southridge Avenue.

• Police received a report of a sex offense at 8:35 a.m. on July 12. An 18-year-old female is listed as the victim. A 41-year-old female and a 27-year-old male are listed as suspects. The incident took at a residence on Belmont Avenue.

• Police responded to the 700 block of West Locust Street at 4:24 p.m. on July 13 on a report of drug activity. Police made contact with a 32-year-old New Vienna female who said there was marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the house. The items included a water bong, two glass pipes, two burnt marijuana cigarettes, a glass jar and loose marijuana. The items were turned over to police where they were marked for destruction.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old female at 3:56 p.m. on July 12 at a store on Progress Way on two counts of alleged theft. According to the report, the items stolen included miscellaneous food, salon, skincare, and clothing items.

• At 12:53 a.m. on July 13, police arrested a 29-year-old male at a gas station on East Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Police responded to a store on Progress Way on a shoplifting report at 2:05 p.m. on July 13. The suspect, a 32-year-old Sardinia male, took off on foot and was last seen around a neighboring restaurant. The report lists the suspect took a drill, a robotic mop, and lights for a bicycle. The suspect was later discovered to have a warrant out of Clermont County with a nationwide pickup and a warrant through Highland County. He was arrested after being located at the 100 block of A Street. The suspect along with two others subjects at the residence who had arrest warrants were transported to the Clinton County Jail for incarceration.

• At 1:17 p.m. on July 14, a 58-year-old male reported his wallet was missing. He advised he last saw it when he was at the emergency room at Clinton Memorial Hospital the previous night.

• At 5:47 p.m. on July 14, police received a report of credit card misuse at a store on Progress Way. Police reviewed security footage and identified a 24-year-old male attempting to purchase a cell phone from the self-scan but the card wouldn’t go through.

• At 8:15 p.m. on July 15, police arrested a 31-year-old Martinsville male for alleged criminal trespass and obstructing official business. A 28-year-old Washington Court House female was arrested too, the report does not list her charges.

• Police received a report of a sex offense at the 500 block of Brooke Boulevard at 10:02 p.m. on July 15.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574