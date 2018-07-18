Party like it’s 1918: Week-long Murphy celebration begins Friday

WILMINGTON — It’ll be a once-in-a-century celebration July 20-28 as the Murphy Theatre celebrates its 100th birthday with a week-long party.
The events begin Friday, July 20 with a special Third Friday Party at the Mural presented by Main Street Wilmington 5:30 to 10 p.m. downtown.
The opening concert for the theatre’s centennial celebration is by one of the region’s most popular groups — and Clinton County’s own — Over the Rhine featuring renowned musicians Linford Detwiler and Karin Berquist.
The group will begin playing a free concert outdoors at 7 p.m.
As always at the Third Friday Party at the Mural, a wide variety of beverages and food truck cuisine will be available for purchase.
Continuing on Saturday, July 21 through Saturday, July 28, here’s the schedule of Murphy celebration events:
Saturday, July 21
• Face painting and children’s cartoons, 10 a.m.-noon (free)
• Bike Night at the Murphy, 1-9 p.m.
• Miss Lissa & Company Blues Band, 2-4:30 p.m. (free)
• Documentary, “The Making of Easy Rider”, 4-5 p.m. (free)
• Cash prize for oldest motorcycle, 6 p.m.
• Movie, “Easy Rider”, 6-8 p.m. (by donation)
Sunday, July 22
• Tours of the theatre, 1 p.m. (free)
• Silent movies, 2-3 p.m. (free)
• The Fancy Free Cloggers, 3 p.m. (free)
Monday, July 23
• Brown Bag Lunch, featuring music by organist Craig Jaynes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (free)
Tuesday, July 24
• Birthday Celebration, 6-7 p.m., $15 plus $3.50 ticketing fee (includes one cupcake and one glass champagne)
• Birthday Ceremony, featuring Barry Campbell’s Big Band presenting “A Century of America’s Best Music”, sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May, 7 p.m. Expect a surprise guest.
Thursday, July 26
• Brown Bag Lunch, featuring Celtic music with Catty Wampus, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (free)
Friday, July 27
• Movie, “Lost in Yonkers” — filmed in Wilmington including in the Murphy Theatre (starring Richard Dreyfuss and Mercedes Ruehl) 7:30 p.m. ($10 admission)
Saturday, July 28
• Fundraising closing concert sponsored by the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau; with MC Goat from Full Throttle Saloon (tickets needed). The acts are:
♦ FireHouse
♦ Jack Russell’s Great White
♦ Dirty Deeds — A tribute to AC/DC
♦ Ultimate Ozzy — A tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
For more information, visit themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.