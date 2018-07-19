Concert at Seventh-day Adventist Church

WILMINGTON — Calvin Taylor, pianist and recording artist, will appear in a live concert of sacred music on Saturday, July 21 at the Wilmington Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4394 S. State Route 73 (a half-mile south of Airport Road) at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Taylor has toured throughout the world and has authored several music books. With more than 10 solo recordings Master Disc Records, movements from his Sunrise Symphony have been performed by several orchestras including Nashville, Shreveport, South Arkansas, Salt Lake City, and Detroit Symphony Orchestras.

With an unusually-large hand span of over 1 1/2 octaves, Dr. Taylor presents sounds and colors at the keyboard which would normally require four hands.

Playing piano by ear at five years of age, he began formal lessons on his seventh birthday. He was serving as a church organist at the age of 14. While in high school, he was a member of both the Los Angeles Junior Philharmonic and the Southwest Youth Symphony.

There is no charge for admission. A freewill offering will be received. Please call 615-295.5795 for more information.

Dr. Calvin Taylor will perform a concert at the Wilmington Seventh-day Adventist Church. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_concert.jpeg Dr. Calvin Taylor will perform a concert at the Wilmington Seventh-day Adventist Church. Courtesy photo