Locals sentenced for drinking and/or drugs while driving

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following is the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 9 and July 13:

• David Sharp, 57, of Mount Vernon, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (173 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 11, 2018 to July 10, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Sharp must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effected July 11, 2018. An O.V.I.-high test result and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Richard Monroe Jr., 52, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 12, 2018 to July 11, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Monroe must complete supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must consume alcohol/drugs of abuse. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 17, 2018. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge and a traffic light violation were dismissed.

• Andrew Radabaugh, 28, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 12, 2018 to July 11, 2019, fined $2,700, assessed $250 court costs. ALS vacated. No driving privileges granted. Additional charges of marijuana possession, driving under suspension-financial, O.V.I., O.V.I.-suspension, and a left to center violation were dismissed.

• John Harris II, 43, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,500, assessed $250 court costs. Harris must write a letter of apology to the arresting trooper.

• John Norton II, 36, of Blanchester, attempted theft, driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,650, assessed $375 court costs. Norton must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and drug possession were dismissed.

• Hiwatha Baker, 44, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 28, 2018 to April 27, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Baker must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not complete alcohol/drugs of abuse while released. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Driving privileges granted effective July 10, 2018. ALS vacated. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Mendy Cramer, 30, of Washington Court House, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 11, 2018 to July 10, 2019, fined $1,075, fined $125 court costs. Cramer must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 25, 2018. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. An O.V.I.-high test charge, seat belt violation, and no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Jessica Smith, 26, of Wilmington, drug possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Smith must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Trenton Hibbs, 20, of New Vienna, underage consumption, receiving stolen property, falsification, sentenced to 60 days in jail (52 days suspended), fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. Hibbs must write a letter of apology to the victims, have no contact with them, shall commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was dismissed.

• Matthew Naegele, 33, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 33 days in jail (30 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Naegele must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $13.97 in restitution.

• Kacee Dawson, 24, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Dawson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Joseph Ramsey, 52, of Martinsville, hit-skip, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Ramsey must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

