Council OKs water measures

WILMINGTON — Council approved two measures pertaining to local water Thursday night.

The second and third readings were held on an ordinance on backflow prevention devices and on replacing faulty local service pipes.

The first ordinance was done in relation to the Ancient Roots medical marijuana growing facility having their own cistern system.

Water Committee Chairperson Kelsey Swindler stated this was to make sure that their system does not connect with the city’s system and make sure there’s no possibility of backflow of untreated water being distributed to locals.

This ordinance will apply to other businesses which follow a similar practice.

The second ordinance added language surrounding replacing lead and galvanized steel pipes.

This measure is to help citizens who have faulty pipes of these kinds — by setting a payment plan or process so it can done with either the city’s contractors or a resident’s own, according to Swindler.

Councilmember Matt Purkey stated some citizens spoke to him, thinking it was going to happen to all properties that had those pipes.

Swindler and Water Department Superintendent Rick Shaffer said that action would be taken only if there was a leaking pipe.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Wilmington-new-logo-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574