Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports: Gunfire charge, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 61-year-old Wilmington male for alleged aggravated menacing at 2:30 a.m. on July 15. According to the report, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Doan Street in Wilmington in reference to a domestic situation. Deputies spoke with 29-year-old Wilmington female who said she bought a chair at a garage sale earlier in the day and that her father — the suspect — was supposed to help. After not hearing from him, she and her boyfriend went to the suspect’s residence at the 4500 block of State Route 134 North in Wilmington, as they pulled into the driveway, the suspect came out of the residence shouting and fired a handgun. The victim and her boyfriend ran to their vehicle and left the residence. The victim advised that the suspect appeared drunk and was slurring his words. She advised her father had violent mood swings while drinking. She showed deputies a text the suspect sent admitting to shooting at them and stating they had made him angry. Later the deputies found the suspect at his residence where he advised he did yell at them because he didn’t want them on his property. He also admitted to firing his firearm into the air. The suspect admitted he “knew it was dumb” to do that. After getting consent, deputies searched the suspect’s residence where the suspected firearm was found fully loaded with one spent cartridge. They also located numerous empty beer cans. The suspect was transported to the Clinton County Jail and held on bond.

• At 3:28 p.m. on July 10, a 39-year-old Wilmington female reported her spouse had violated a protection order.

• Deputies arrested a male subject for alleged underage alcohol consumption at 3:53 a.m. on July 12 on East Elm Street and North Jackson Street in Sabina.

• At 5:29 p.m. on July 12, a 50-year-old Martinsville male reported that while he was at work, unknown subjects stole multiple items from the back yard of his residence at the 100 block of East Main Street. The report indicates an 1800-watt generator, a portable air compressor, and a weed eater were the items stolen.

• At 11:47 a.m. on July 13, a 55-year-old Blanchester male reported that between July 7 and July 13, a subject entered an unlocked barn at his residence on the 1900 block of Pratt Road in Blanchester and removed several items. The report lists a radio charge, a battery charge, and a flashlight battery as the items stolen. The report indicates the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim.

• At 6:09 p.m. on July 13, a 38-year-old Blanchester male told deputies he had been received threatening phone calls from a male acquaintance.

• At 9:11 p.m. on July 13, a 23-year-old Wilmington male reported he was assaulted by a female friend had the 4300 block of State Route 134 South in Wilmington. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. An investigation is pending.

• Deputies arrested a juvenile for alleged drug possession at 1:50 p.m. on July 14 after it was reported to them that he was allegedly attempting to sell drugs at the fair.

• At 3:02 p.m. on July 14, a 28-year-old Sabina male reported that two unknown subjects stole two NAPA commercial batteries at the 4000 block of Gallimore Road in Sabina.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

