Clinton County judge sentences more locals

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 9 and July 13:

• Cameron Pace, 19, of Wilmington, theft, falsification, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 20 days in jail (suspended), fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. Pace must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victims, have no contact with them, shall commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $4.58 in restitution.

• James Maloney Jr., 32, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 16 days in jail (10 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Maloney must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, have no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Evan Ostermeier, 24, of Midland, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ostermeier must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a failure to control charge were dismissed.

• Amy Simonton, 40, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Simonton must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Kimberly Gardner, 42, of Blanchester, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gardner must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, a seat belt violation, a no tail lights violation, and a crossing the yellow line violation were dismissed.

• Beverly Royal, 49, of Chillicothe, schedule III, IV, or V drug possession, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Royal must commit no further offenses for two years and must complete non-reporting probation.

• Tralee Joiner, 19, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Joiner must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, and must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and going 48 in a 25 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Austin Vanhoose, 22, of Martinsville, assault, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Vanhoose must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. The prior no contact order is vacated. A protection order violation charge was dismissed.

• Kyle Pierson, 21, of Lebanon, driving under suspension, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Matthew Woods, 25, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, seat belt violation, fictitious registration, fined $105, assessed $250 court costs.

• William Hayslip, 39, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• David Jasper, 57, of Cincinnati, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Reem Bekheet, 20, of Wilmington, going 107 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Levi Runk, 20, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, going 70 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed $250 court costs.

• David Ewing, 52, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Daphne Spurlock, 31, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Patrick Motz, 45, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Angela Hamm, 38, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ali Mohamud, 18, of Rochester, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Court-News_cmyk-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574