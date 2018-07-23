Looking back, eyes on future: Murphy Theatre’s 100th birthday celebration underway

Following the ceremony, at 7 p.m. attendees will be treated to a concert by Barry Campbell’s Big Band presenting “A Century of America’s Best Music” sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May. Expect a surprise guest.

The Murphy Theatre’s official 100th birthday ceremony takes place 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the theatre. Cost is $15 plus $3.50 ticketing fee and includes one cupcake and one glass of champagne.

Murphy Theatre Board of Trustees member Jennifer Hollon — who literally wrote the book on the Murphy Theatre on the occasion of its 100th birthday — gives a tour of the theatre on Friday as part of its 100th birthday celebration. The group had not only Clinton County residents, but visitors from Indiana, North Carolina, Colorado, and Washington. For more photos of the celebration events, see inside and at wnewsj.com .

After having a unicorn image drawn on her forehead by a face painter, Corinne Cox, 4, foreground, used markers to color in an outline of a lady bug Saturday in the lobby of the Murphy Theatre.

Seeing his reflection in a hand mirror, Trever Shultz, 10, of Wilmington, appears pleased with the outcome of his request to face painter Eva Wheeldon, owner/lead artist of Cincinnati Face Painters, to make him look like a wolf.

Averie Kibbey, 6, displays her newly decorated face plus her own artwork at the Murphy Theatre.

A row of motorcycles outside Murphy Theatre turns some heads of passers-by Saturday for Bike Night at the Murphy.

Melissa Young, right foreground, of Miss Lissa & Company Blues Band sings her heart out Saturday at a Murphy Theatre matinee concert. Also pictured is her husband Eric Henry, left foreground, who plays lead guitar and performs vocals. Young is a graduate of Wilmington College.

Celebrating Murphy Theatre’s 100 years