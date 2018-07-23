WPD: Many local thefts reported

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 10:38 a.m. on July 16, police received a report that several construction sites on Willow Bend Drive over the weekend. According to the report, around $3,500 worth of items were stolen.

• At 5:04 p.m. on July 16, police received a report that miscellaneous tools were stolen from the alley behind the Murphy Theatre. An employee advised some belonged to the Murphy and some belonged to an employee.

• At 8:04 a.m. on July 16, police responded to the hotel on Holiday Drive on a theft report. According to the report, staff members advised that a large flower pot full of flowers had been stolen from the east side of the building. The incident occurred sometime over the weekend.

• Police responded to a shoplifting report at the farming supply store on Rombach Avenue at 11:01 a.m. on July 16. The report doesn’t list what items were taken, but a 71-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 4:55 p.m. on July 16, police received a report that a 29-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by a 28-year-old male with a baseball bat at the church on Columbus Street.

• At 6:07 p.m. on July 16, an 18-year-old reported multiple items were stolen from his vehicle while he was at his job at a restaurant on Rombach Avenue. According to the report, the victim’s backpack, cell phone, and a debit card were stolen. The backpack contained several items including headphones.

• At 7:08 p.m. on July 16, police received a report that took place at the 200 block of Kenyon Drive. According to the report, a black handgun with a green barrel was stolen.

• Police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a convenience store for brake light violation at 7:57 p.m. on July 16. During the stop, the officer noticed the hands of the driver, a 51-year-old male, were shaking suspiciously. The driver and passenger, a 36-year-old Blanchester female, were removed from the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle for narcotics after receiving consent under the front passenger side seat officers found a plastic Ziploc bag with three syringes and a Q-tip. Both subjects denied knowing it was in the vehicle, but the report indicates the driver had what appeared to be “very fresh” injection marks on both arms. The driver still maintained he wasn’t a narcotics user. Both subjects were released while police took the syringes and placed it in a Sharps box.

• At 4:32 p.m. on July 17, police responded to the men’s restaurant in the lobby of the municipal building where they met a probation officer who had a 36-year-old male detained. According to the report, the suspect was there to provide a urine sample and was caught with “a small bottle of urine that did not meet the temperature requirement.” It was believed the suspect got the urine from another person or it was his own from a previous day. The suspect stated the fluid wasn’t urine, it was “e-cig juice.” The fluid was discovered to be Suboxone. The suspect, who was taken back to the probation department, confessed to using meth two days ago and knew that he would test positive for an illegal substance. He was released to probation for further investigation.

• At 5 p.m. on July 17, a 66-year-old female reported her storm glass was stolen and push pins were left on her porch at her residence at the 300 block of Burdel Drive.

• Police arrested a 62-year-old male for alleged trespassing at the 200 block of East Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. on July 17.

• Police arrested a 52-year-old female for an indictment of alleged drug possession through the Sheriff’s Office at the 1-99 block of Lorish Avenue at 12:19 a.m. on July 18. Suspected meth and drug paraphernalia were seized from her person, according to the report.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old female for a nationwide warrant out of Clermont County for alleged burglary/breaking and entering charges at the 100 block of Doan Street at 1:39 p.m. on July 18.

• Emergency services responded to the 200 block of Hawley Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on July 18 on the report of a 22-year-old Harveysburg female overdosing on heroin.

• At 4:14 p.m. on July 19, police responded to a store on Progress Way on the report of female subject trespassing and concealing items. Police intercepted the suspect, a 32-year-old female, and detained her. Several items were located on her and were not paid for. The merchandise she did pay for had the price tags switched. She was arrested for alleged criminal trespass, theft, theft by deception, and criminal tool possession.

• At 6:45 p.m. on July 19, a Clermont County business informed police $89 in cash was stolen by a 42-year-old Wilmington female.

• At 8:04 p.m. on July 19, police were advised of a theft at a store on Progress Way on May 28. Upon reviewing video surveillance, a warrant for theft was issued for a 28-year-old Hillsboro male.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 12:28 p.m. at the 800 block of North Lincoln Street.

• At 6:32 p.m. on July 20, police arrested a 43-year-old Martinsville female with a warrant on Center Street. According to the report, police found a gram of apparent meth from the suspect. The suspect was transported to the Sheriff’s Office.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Jamestown male for alleged theft and drug instrument possession when responding to a shoplifting report on Progress Way at 8:42 p.m. on July 20.

• At 10:11 p.m. on July 20, police received a theft report at the 300 block of Baird Place. According to the report, drugs and $150 worth of items were stolen. A 29-year-old Bowersville male is listed as a suspect.

• Police responded to the 100 block of West Sugartree Street at 1:21 a.m. on July 21 on the report of a male subject sitting on the back porch who had an arrest warrant. The suspect, a 27-year-old male, was arrested on the warrant and was charged with allegedly obstructing justice.

• At 10:50 a.m. on July 21, police received a theft report from a shop at the 1-99 block of Grant Street. According to the report, a thing of Suboxone medication was stolen. A 33-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• Police received a theft report that took place at the 1800 block of Quaker Way at 11:09 a.m. on July 21. According to the report, an iPhone 6 with a black case, two PNC debit cards, and a Sodexo Mastercard was stolen.

• At 4:18 p.m. on July 21, a 58-year-old Sabina female reported her handicap parking place card was stolen when she was a business on South South Street.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old Clarksville male for alleged trespassing at a store on Progress Way at 8:33 p.m. on July 21.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male at the 200 block of North Spring Street at 7 p.m. on July 22 for alleged criminal trespass.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574