Commissioners recognize Bacon’s insurance career

Larry Bacon, 82, second from right, has retired after more than 50 years in the insurance field. Clinton County commissioners recognized him, in the words of a formal proclamation, “for his outstanding career.” His clients included the government of Clinton County. He was the insurance agent who brought the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) program to Clinton County’s government, making Clinton County one of the early counties in CORSA, said Mike Phillips of Phillips Insurance Associates, Inc. CORSA has grown and now provides property and liability coverage and risk management services to 65 Ohio counties and 32 county-affiliated public entities. Mr. Bacon was a founding member of the Bacon Insurance Company, stated the commissioners’ proclamation. He had been with Phillips Insurance Associates since 2001. From left in the photo are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Larry Bacon, and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed.

Larry Bacon, 82, second from right, has retired after more than 50 years in the insurance field. Clinton County commissioners recognized him, in the words of a formal proclamation, “for his outstanding career.” His clients included the government of Clinton County. He was the insurance agent who brought the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) program to Clinton County’s government, making Clinton County one of the early counties in CORSA, said Mike Phillips of Phillips Insurance Associates, Inc. CORSA has grown and now provides property and liability coverage and risk management services to 65 Ohio counties and 32 county-affiliated public entities. Mr. Bacon was a founding member of the Bacon Insurance Company, stated the commissioners’ proclamation. He had been with Phillips Insurance Associates since 2001. From left in the photo are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Larry Bacon, and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_bacon_p.jpg Larry Bacon, 82, second from right, has retired after more than 50 years in the insurance field. Clinton County commissioners recognized him, in the words of a formal proclamation, “for his outstanding career.” His clients included the government of Clinton County. He was the insurance agent who brought the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) program to Clinton County’s government, making Clinton County one of the early counties in CORSA, said Mike Phillips of Phillips Insurance Associates, Inc. CORSA has grown and now provides property and liability coverage and risk management services to 65 Ohio counties and 32 county-affiliated public entities. Mr. Bacon was a founding member of the Bacon Insurance Company, stated the commissioners’ proclamation. He had been with Phillips Insurance Associates since 2001. From left in the photo are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Larry Bacon, and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed. Courtesy photo