Ushering in its 2nd century: Murphy Theatre hosts centennial celebration

A Murphy Theatre usher back in the late 1940s, Abramo Ottolenghi, 87, right, stands next to a Murphy theatre poster montage — which includes a photo of him and other ushers in their theatre uniforms — Tuesday night at the Murphy Theatre centennial celebration. Ottolenghi is retired as a microbiology professor at Ohio State University, and earned his bachelor’s degree at Wilmington College. Murphy Theatre historian Jennifer Hollon, left foreground, was very pleased Ottolenghi came to the theatre’s 100th anniversary event. For more photos from the event, visit wnewsj.com.

It was a star-spangled closing to Tuesday night’s concert by the Barry Campbell Big Band at the Murphy Theatre. Vocalist Elaina McCormick sings “America the Beautiful”. The event was sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May.

The Barry Campbell Big Band concert was well attended and very well received Tuesday. Campbell, at right, directs.

Vocalist Elaina McCormick, foreground, was a talented addition to the Barry Campbell Big Band concert.

Long-time Murphy Theatre manager Harold Christman, right foreground, attended Tuesday night’s anniversary event. He speaks with Murphy Theatre facilities workers Marla and Dan Stewart.

The character of Charles Webb Murphy, right, paid a surprise visit Tuesday to the Murphy Theatre centennial celebration. Murphy, portrayed by Bryan Wallingford, converses on stage with Murphy Theatre Artistic Director Timothy Larrick about how times have changed since he built the theatre in 1918 for his hometown, Wilmington. The event also included several attendees wearing period clothing as well as several vintage cars parked in front of the theatre.

