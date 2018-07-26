Lees Creek UCC sets annual ice cream social

LEES CREEK — According to the minutes of the Lees Creek Congregational Christian Church council meeting held on Aug. 3, 1947, “An Ice Cream Social was planned for the third week in August with the Ways and Means committee of the Ladies Aid and the Sunshine Sunday School Class to be in charge. The next month’s minutes stated, “They cleared $195.00.”

Seventy-one years later, on July 30, 2018, at the same church — now the Lees Creek United Church of Christ — the ladies of the church will be very busy in the kitchen whipping up the ingredients for the home-made ice cream. The men will be gathered in the shade of the old feed mill waiting with flexed muscles to start the cranking of the ice cream freezers.

Several hours later the last of the 90 gallons of ice cream will be frozen and a light meal which includes the last freezer of ice cream will be enjoyed by all the mixers and crankers.

Everyone is invited to come to the Lees Creek United Church of Christ, 57 Cox Road, Lees Creek, on Wednesday, Aug. 1 starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. (or when the food is gone) for a meal of pulled pork or shredded chicken sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, apple sauce, pie, beverages, and “the best home-made vanilla ice cream in Clinton County.”

All this for a voluntary donation — in other words, you set your price. The proceeds will be for the church’s community outreach projects.

Lees Creek United Church of Christ is at 57 Cox Road. Its mission: “We are called to worship God, follow Jesus, be kind and love one another.” For more information, visit the Facebook page @LeesCreekUnitedChurchofChrist. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_lees_creek_church_p.jpg Lees Creek United Church of Christ is at 57 Cox Road. Its mission: “We are called to worship God, follow Jesus, be kind and love one another.” For more information, visit the Facebook page @LeesCreekUnitedChurchofChrist. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal