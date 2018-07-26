PRC event urges ‘Never Again’

WILMINGTON — The Peace Resource Center (PRC) in Wilmington is observing the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki with a program dedicated to creating a peaceful future Monday evening, Aug. 6.

“Never Again: A Hiroshima and Nagasaki Commemoration” will feature dance, music and poetry as a backdrop for reflecting upon the cruelty and suffering of war and make claims to a nonviolent future.

Program highlights include original dance choreography by Carley Wilson, a senior at the college; the poetry of Toge Sankichi read by Bonnie Erwin and Naoko Sotobayashi; music by singer-songwriter Hillary Hahn from Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood; and a performance by the Dayton-based choral group, Harmonies of Japan.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Harcum Art Gallery at the Boyd Cultural Arts Center off College Street on the Wilmington College campus.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, undoubtedly hastened the end of World War II, but at an exceptionally high cost to Japanese civilians. An estimated 250,000 persons perished within four months of the blasts, stated a WC news release.

The event is free of charge.

Wilmington College senior Carley Wilson choreographs for the Springboro-based dance studio, “All That Dance.” Troupe members will be performing the piece, “What the World Needs Now,” at an Aug. 6 Hiroshima/Nagasaki program. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Dancers.jpg Wilmington College senior Carley Wilson choreographs for the Springboro-based dance studio, “All That Dance.” Troupe members will be performing the piece, “What the World Needs Now,” at an Aug. 6 Hiroshima/Nagasaki program. Photo courtesy of Lisa D. Photography