Sabina sets Family Fun Night

SABINA — The annual Family Fun Night will be Saturday, Aug. 4 when Sabina’s downtown becomes a stage for live musical acts, games, food vendors, and friendly residents.

The event will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Between 4 and 6 p.m., Chance Danison will deliver the live music. Then, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the feature band will be Teacher’s Pet.

Family Fun Night on Saturday is sandwiched between special events in town on Friday night and also mid-day Sunday.

A Sabina Municipal Pool swim party is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 3 when the admission will be free and all are welcome.

The swim party goes from 6 to 9 p.m. at the village-owned pool located at 437 South Jackson Street in Sabina.

Then, on Sunday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the 23rd annual Sabina Park Car Show will be held. It’s open to “anything on wheels” and the vehicle registration fee is $10.

Food and door prizes are among the attractions at the car show, which has free admission for spectators checking out the vehicles. Top 30 and special trophies will be awarded.

Entertainment is provided by the local Chazziz DJ service. Vendors are welcome.

The car show event is organized by Chazziz DJ and the Brown Family. No alcohol is permitted at the event. The Sabina Park is located at the corner of Rose and Eden Avenues in Sabina.

For more information about the Sunday car show, contact Chaz at 937-218-2290.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Sabina-sign.jpg In the shadow of the Sabina Municipal Building, the area musical group Back in Time Express delivered a performance at last year’s Family Fun Days. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSCF5549.jpg In the shadow of the Sabina Municipal Building, the area musical group Back in Time Express delivered a performance at last year’s Family Fun Days. News Journal file photo