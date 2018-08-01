Throwback Thursday: Wilmington High School

This photo of Wilmington High School was apparently taken in 1966. Do you recognize any of the cars? Does the photo bring back some memories? Let us know at info@wnewsj.com. Also, with last week’s photo we asked the public for help identifying the young ladies in the photo labeled, “Driving course, July 1938, the first given by the Highway Patrol.” Susan Henry let us know that the second woman from the left was her mother, Martha Jo Starbuck; and fourth from the right was Rose Lee Garland.

This photo of Wilmington High School was apparently taken in 1966. Do you recognize any of the cars? Does the photo bring back some memories? Let us know at info@wnewsj.com. Also, with last week’s photo we asked the public for help identifying the young ladies in the photo labeled, “Driving course, July 1938, the first given by the Highway Patrol.” Susan Henry let us know that the second woman from the left was her mother, Martha Jo Starbuck; and fourth from the right was Rose Lee Garland. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_whs.jpg This photo of Wilmington High School was apparently taken in 1966. Do you recognize any of the cars? Does the photo bring back some memories? Let us know at info@wnewsj.com. Also, with last week’s photo we asked the public for help identifying the young ladies in the photo labeled, “Driving course, July 1938, the first given by the Highway Patrol.” Susan Henry let us know that the second woman from the left was her mother, Martha Jo Starbuck; and fourth from the right was Rose Lee Garland. News Journal file photo