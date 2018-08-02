BPD: Woman arrested has warrants for offenses in several counties

BLANCHESTER — A woman wanted for multiple offenses was arrested early Thursday morning by Blanchester police, according to Chief Scott Reinbolt.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday Blanchester Police Ptl. Ian Courtney reported he was on patrol when he noticed Kayla Young, 23, walking downtown.

“He is familiar with Young and knew she was wanted by Hamilton County authorities on a nationwide arrest warrant for violating her probation on an attempted burglary case,” said Reinbolt.

He stopped Young in the 100 block of E. Main St.

“Young claimed to be someone else, protested her arrest and struggled with the officer. Courtney called for back-up,” said Reinbolt. “Young then accused Courtney of ‘harassing’ her because she is African-American and continued to struggle with him. Ptl. Courtney was able to get her into the back seat of his cruiser, where Young banged her head against the windows and kicked the inside of the door.”

A Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist.

Reinbolt said a check of the nationwide database of wanted individuals confirmed that Young was wanted on the Hamilton County warrant; an arrest warrant for theft from Springdale, Ohio; and an arrest warrant for a traffic offense in Clermont County.

Courtney filed a charge of resisting arrest against Young and she was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

Young, who resides in Cincinnati, answered the Clinton County charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court Thursday morning, said Reinbolt.

