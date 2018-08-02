Perfecting performances: Youths learn at annual drama camp

Puppetry was the form of art being taught Thursday afternoon at the week-long 24th annual Kids & Company Drama Camp held at the Boyd Cultural Arts Center at Wilmington College. This camp, for ages 11-17, is led by Lois Hock, Professor of Theatre at Wilmington College. Camp sessions are also taught by Ken and Tara Lydy, Timothy Larrick and Cole Hough as well as others. A camp for younger kids was held earlier in July. For more photos from the Thursday afternoon class, visit wnewsj.com.

The drama camp participants after learning a new dance from Cole Haugh of the Wilmington Performing Arts Studio. The theme for the camp this year is how to prepare for an audition.

A stage make-up session, comic-book style.

Puppeteer Karie Gipson, left foreground, instructs Drama Camp 2018 participants on doing different style voices for puppetry.

Puppeteer Karie Gipson, right foreground, teaches Drama Camp 2018 participants the basics of hand puppets.

This puppet has something to say — and judging from the reactions of drama camp participants, it was amusing. Bringing the hand puppet to life is Karie Gipson, right foreground.

