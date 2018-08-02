Municipal court judge sentences O.V.I offenders

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 23 and July 27:

• Brook Britain, 18, of New Vienna, O.V.I., assault, sentenced to 210 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 24, 2018 to July 23, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $250 court costs. Britain must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, must no consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation, and must write a letter of apology to the assault victim and have no contact with them. No ALS imposed. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 8. Additional charges of disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Mark Bigger, 30, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, resisting arrest, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,500, assessed $250 court costs.

• Samuel Gibson, 25, of Portsmouth, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (85 days suspended), operator’s license was suspended from July 25, 2018 to July 24, 2019, fined $1,075, fined $125 court costs. Gibson must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 9.

• Jerrod Griffith, 32, of Cuba, obstructing official business, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (158 days suspended), fined $900, assessed $250 court costs. Griffith must have no contact with the victim, write letters of apology to them, and must commit no further offenses for in Clinton County for two years. An additional theft charge and a criminal tool possession charge were dismissed.

• Jonathan Duffy, 23, of Georgetown, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 25, 2018 to July 24, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Duffy must take part in supervised probation, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Raquel Haines, 24, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Haines must take part in non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Alfred Fulton, 41, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Fulton must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Edward Brudzynski IV, 27, of Muskegon, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Brudzynski must not commit any offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Robert Stone, 21, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 16 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Stone must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Brandon Kessinger, 25, of Xenia, theft, seat belt violation, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $130, assessed $250 court costs. Jailtime stayed to allow Kessinger to complete diversion. Kessinger must write a letter of apology to the victim and pay $14.22 in restitution. The seat belt violation case was waived by the defendant.

• Brenda Cutlip, 56, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to ten days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Cutlip must write a letter of apology to the victim and pay $50 in restitution.

• David Sannan, 45, of Wilmington, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Sannan must take part in supervised probation. A second communication harassment charge was dismissed.

• Wendy Brewer, 19, of Wilmington, hit/skip, criminal damages, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Brewer must complete eight hours of community service, must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. An assault charge was dismissed.

• Derrick Clarkson, 32, of Felicity, obstructing official business, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Gabriel Prell, 20, of Wilmington, underage consumption, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Prell must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. A second underage consumption charge was dismissed.

• Nicea Bray, 21, of Wilmington, going 49 in a 35-speed zone, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Bray must commit no further offenses in Clinton or Greene County for one year.

• Anfernee Myers, 22, of Cleveland, drug paraphernalia, fined $97, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jeffery Beach II, 26, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant

• Donna Hartley, 45, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jordan Keaton, 18, of Grove City, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Tara Volpert, 43, of Bardstown, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

• Pamela Robertson, 51, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A child restraint violation was dismissed.

• Ryan Small, 26, of Burlington, having an open container in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Joseph Hagerman, 31, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate was dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574