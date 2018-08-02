City council addresses culverts, sewers

WILMINGTON — The city’s culvert project and the sewer regulations were in Wilmington Council’s itinerary during its Thursday meeting.

Council held the first readings for two ordinances on the acceptance of two easements for drainage purposes as part of the Nelson Avenue Culvert Project. They also did the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 922 of the Codified Ordinances on sewer regulations.

Asset, Acquisitions and Use Committee Chairperson Matt Purkey told council when someone was looking for an easement from the 1970s, they weren’t able to find it. So, the committee decided to codify the easements.

“As the administration changes, filing practices change,” said Purkey.

The easements were from Xenia Pike Farm, LLC and the other from Dennis and Cheryl Gherman. These grant the City of Wilmington “a permanent and perpetual drainage easement over, under and through” the property.

The second and third readings are scheduled for the next council meeting on Aug. 16.

The sewer regulation amendment is to comply with state and federal law.

“This isn’t us going through our sewer regulations saying, ‘Let’s change this’, this is the state telling us, ‘This is the state law, you have to change it to comply with state law,” said Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker.

The second reading is scheduled for council’s next meeting on Aug. 16.

