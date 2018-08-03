Elks Lodge 797 gives back to kids, community

WILMINGTON — A program launched by Elks Lodge 797 continues to have a positive impact on local school children.

From 2011 to 2013, when Robin Vollet was Exalted Ruler of the local lodge, she saw a need in the community where grandparents or other close relatives are raising children and grandchildren due to the absence of a parent.

She contacted Clinton County Family Services and, through that agency, focused on its Kindship Group and came up with a book bag program.

“It is extremely important to us as Elks to assist anywhere we can within the community,” said Vollet. “We feel that giving these children everything they need to start the school year helps them be successful.”

Each year Lodge 797 has received grants from the Elks National Foundation that averages about $5,000. With those funds, the lodge provides children with book bags prior to the school year.

This year’s event was held in July at the Elks Lodge 797 on Rombach Avenue.

Children and caregivers were treated to dinner, children got to play some games and caregivers had an opportunity to visit.