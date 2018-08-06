Candidate Neal visits Wilmington

Congressional candidate Rick Neal, right, chats with Wilmington City Councilmember Tyler Williams, middle, his wife Sara, and their son George at a fundraising event for Neal on Saturday in Wilmington. Neal is the Democratic nominee running against incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Stivers in the election for Ohio’s 15th U.S. Congressional District.

Congressional candidate Rick Neal speaks with locals during a fundraiser held for him in Wilmington on Saturday.