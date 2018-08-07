Free school supplies at church

WILMINGTON — A back-to-school event providing school supplies and book bags will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church in downtown Wilmington.

Wednesday will be the second and final day of the annual back-to-school program begun several years ago to help Clinton County area children, not only the children who attend the church.

“We give away book bags, pencils, paper, anything they need, from preschool to seniors,” said Pastor David Van Hoose.

The church building is located at 160 N. South St. (known by many as the Nellie Moore Memorial Sunday School Building).

Donating to the cause were the Elks Lodge, Brown’s Funeral Home, Dr. Rex Chiropractic, Bennett Realty, the Fishing Pole, and Peelle & Lundy Realtors Inc.