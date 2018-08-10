All 4 schools scrimmaging

All four Clinton County high school football programs will conduct scrimmages Saturday. East Clinton (with players shown above) will travel to Frankfort to face Adena High School at 5 p.m. Wilmington will be at Beavercreek for a 10 a.m. start and Clinton-Massie will play Edgewood beginning at 10 a.m. Blanchester will host Hillsboro and former head coach and BHS graduate Jack O’Rourke and his Indians at 9 a.m. at Barbour Memorial Field. On Thursday, Aug. 23 the News Journal will publish a full-color glossy magazine covering the local fall sports teams.

