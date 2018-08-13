Wilmington Police Department reports include overdoses, Sugar Grove Cemetery ruckus

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police responded to the 100 block of Doan Street on a heroin overdose call at 2:47 a.m. Aug. 6. According to the report, a 42-year-old female resident was found “on her back with her eyes partially open, mouth ajar,” and asking for breath. She was also described as having blue lips, and someone appeared to have thrown water on her and moved her. Police called for EMS to bring Naloxone. Three Naloxone amps were delivered through the nasal cavity reviving her. She was transported to the hospital where she was treated for symptoms of a heroin overdose.

• At 7:17 a.m. Aug. 7, police and emergency services responded to the 300 block of South South Street on an overdose report. A 32-year-old man was found in the bathtub overdosed. A syringe and a plastic wrapper with suspected narcotics were seized. Emergency services used Narcan to make the victim alert and awake again. He was then transported to CMH. Shortly afterward, Dispatch advised the man had been seen in the area of the bike trail near CMH of him leaving the hospital with the IV still stuck in his neck.

• Police responded to Sugar Grove Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 6 on the report of a male and female yelling and arguing in the cemetery near the middle bridge. According to the report, police made contact with a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. Police advised both that “families come to the cemetery to visit their lost loved ones and do not need to hear people yelling and arguing.” Both were cited with disorderly conduct and were informed they would be arrested for persistent disorderly conduct if there were any other complaints about them being disorderly.

• At 1:22 p.m. Aug. 6, a 46-year-old woman reported that a 51-year-old man threatened her at her apartment on South South Street. She advised she opened the door because she thought he’d end up kicking it in.

• Police responded to a breaking-and-entering report at an anesthesia center on West Main Street at 2:57 p.m. Aug. 6.

• At 9:58 p.m. Aug. 6, during a vehicle stop on the 300 block of North Lincoln Street, a passenger had “bailed out” and ran. Another officer arrived and spoke to a 19-year-old woman, the driver. She advised she picked up a 20-year-old man — the person who ran — and another male she only identified by their first name to give them a ride. The woman was arrested and charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• At 2:23 p.m. Aug. 7, police responded to CMH on a theft report involving two male juveniles stealing items from the gift shop. Police looked over the footage and witnessed one of the suspects putting a wristwatch in his pocket. The suspect kept denying he stole the watch even after the police showed the video of him stealing it. Police advised the mother that the report would be forwarded to the Juvenile Prosecutor for charges of theft. Police advised the other male would be charged with complicity.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old man and charged him with alleged O.V.I. in relation to an accident at 8:50 p.m. Aug. 7 on East Sugartree Street.

• At 10:58 a.m. Aug. 8, a 56-year-old Sardinia man reported his firearm was stolen from his vehicle on Aug. 3. He believes it was either stolen while his car was parked at a grocery store on Rombach Avenue or at a convenience store on East Main Street. He didn’t notice it was missing until Aug. 7, he said.

• At 12:34 p.m. Aug. 8, a 49-year-old woman reported her antique tricycle was stolen from her garden bed at the 300 block of Alumni Circle between Aug. 2 and 3.

• At 3:49 p.m. Aug. 8, a 25-year-old woman reported her purse was stolen. She advised it was in a wagon while she was at a park near her apartment on Reba Drive. The wallet is described as red and black Vera Wang purse with a ‘K’ on it.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old Sabina woman for alleged assault at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 9 at the 100 block of Springbird Circle. A 29-year-old man is listed as the victim.

• At 5:40 a.m. Aug. 9, a 44-year-old woman reported damage done to her vehicle while it was parked at CMH. A 20-year-old woman was charged in relation to the incident.

• At 11:43 a.m. Aug. 9, police responded to the 300 block of South Wall Street to assist adult parole in a house check. According to the report, authorities seized $205 in cash, a metal storage container, a bag of crystal substance — suspected meth, a bag of white pills, a bag of yellow pills, a digital scale with residue, and a cell phone.

• At 11:44 a.m. Aug. 9, a 24-year-old female reported her Murphy push mower was stolen from her residence at the 700 block of West Locust Street.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old Clarksville man for alleged O.V.I. and drug paraphernalia at a store on Progress Way at 1:03 p.m. Aug. 9.

• At 1:53 p.m. Aug. 9, a 21-year-old woman reported her stun gun was stolen from her apartment on Jodie Lane.

• At 4:59 p.m. Aug. 9, police received a report of the college girls’ softball storage shed being broken into.

• At 7:12 p.m. Aug. 9, police received a report of property damage involving a tan 2014 Kia Optima that belonged to a 24-year-old Hillsboro woman. A 33-year-old Wilmington man is listed as a victim.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old man for drug abuse instrument possession after responding to an overdose response on North Walnut Street at 9:22 p.m. Aug. 9.

• At 6:47 a.m. Aug. 10, a 28-year-old man was charged with alleged theft in relation to an incident at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, an RCA Voyager III tablet and headphones were stolen.

• Police responded to the 200 block of Linden Avenue at 12:36 p.m. Aug. 10 on the report of an overdose. According to the report, a 29-year-old Sabina man advised that once he came around he didn’t know how much drugs he consumed. He was transported to CMH. Sabina PD advised they had an arrest warrant for him. They said they wouldn’t hold but would give him a new court date.

• Police assisted on Grant Street after a report of a registered sex offender living in a residence with minors Aug. 10. Authorities made contact with the 36-year-old suspect, who was found to be in the residence with minors and placed him into handcuffs. He was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 7:15 p.m. Aug. 10, police arrested a 31-year-old female for alleged drug paraphernalia at a gas station on East Locust Street.

• At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 11, police received a report of a burglary on the 200 block of South South Street. The report lists a Lenovo laptop, a tomahawk, and an arrowhead were listed as stolen.

• At 1:25 a.m. Aug. 12, police responded to the 300 block of South Mulberry Street on a theft report. A PlayStation 4 is listed as stolen. Two people are considered suspects.

• City police arrested a 32-year-old man for alleged domestic assault and alleged unlawful restraint at 6:04 a.m. Aug. 12. According to the report, a 33-year-old female victim — the suspect’s wife — was allegedly thrown down a hallway, thrown to the ground and put in a chokehold. She went outside to call police and she said he attempted to run her over. The victim believes drugs are involved. The suspect was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

