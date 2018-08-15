Posted on by

Bright & shiny first day of school

Mother Amanda Gordley accompanies four of her children Wednesday morning down Piedmont Street in Wilmington toward Holmes Elementary School. The children from left are Andrew, 7, Adriana, 6, Kerstyn, 9, and mostly hidden behind Amanda, Elijah, 8, who was not wanting to go to school, mom said. Amanda said she is excited for them as they start a new school year.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

On a sunny Wednesday morning, parents and their kids walk to Denver Place Elementary for their first day of school.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Ariel Beus, middle, walks her son Ryan, left, and daughter Kendall to Denver Place Elementary for their first day of school. Kendall will go to Denver and Ryan will catch a bus to Holmes.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Rebecca Fawcett, left, walks her daughter Andrea Cordy to Denver Place Elementary where she’ll catch a bus to East End Elementary for her first day of school on Wednesday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Trey and Peyton Brewer.


Courtesy photos

Bella and Sophie Ashley.


Courtesy photos

Caitlyn Davis and Bryan Norris.


Courtesy photos

Hailey and Easton Reese.


Courtesy photos

Trever Schultz is all smiles as the family documents the first day of the school year.


Courtesy photos

WHS freshman Cameron Young.


Courtesy photos

Eighth-grader Brooklyn Watson.


Courtesy photos

Eighth-grader Ethan Cooper.


Courtesy photos

Fifth-grader Chase Fickert.


Courtesy photos

Fourth-grader Mason Scarberry.


Courtesy photos

Kindergarten student Bentley Cooper likes what he sees on his first day of school.


Courtesy photos

Seventh-grader Ava Wright.


Courtesy photos

Sixth-grader Michael Scarberry.


Courtesy photos

Third-grader Ansley Seeger “clocks in” for her first day of the school year.


Courtesy photos

Fifth-grader Ethan Jones.


Courtesy photos

First grader Karrson Scarberry.


Courtesy photos

From left are senior Brady Henry, sixth-grader Reagan Henry and freshman Parker Henry.


Courtesy photos

Sixth-grader Joe, second grader Christopher and fourth grader Thomas.


Courtesy photos

Tayshon, Destyne, Tanisha and Marcus.


Courtesy photos

Fifth-grader Damarius.


Courtesy photos

Third-grader Ryder.


Courtesy photos

CM fourth-grader Ryanne.


Courtesy photos

Denver third-grader Haylie.


Courtesy photos

Fifth-grader Lilly (and a future student).

First-grader Paysen Boris.

First-grader Serenity Tucker.

Kindergartner Kensley Rayne Johnson.

Preschooler Harper and second-grader Hannah.

Second-grader Wyatt Leaming and fifth-grader Shelby Leaming.

The Snarr kids are off to their first day of school for 2018-19 in Wilmington: Eighth-grader Griffin, junior Mackenzie, senior Jordan and fourth-grader Jillian.

Bob Brausch welcomes fourth-grader Dominic Allen and third-grader Jillian Allen to the first day of school Wednesday at Denver Place Elementary School. The News Journal asked our readers to post first-day-of-school photos to our Facebook page, and you overwhelmed us with your great response. For many more reader photos and staff photos, visit wnewsj.com as well as our Facebook page.

