Muni judge sentences reckless drivers

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 20 and Aug. 24:

• Joshua Leyes, 29, of Bellbrook, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Leyes must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An ‘open container’ charge was dismissed.

• Jacob Ward, 21, of Xenia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ward must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge was dismissed.

• Mariah Johnson, 19, of Wilmington, underage consumption, obstructing official business, reckless operation, sentenced to 330 days in jail, fined $1,350, assessed $375 court costs. The reckless operation charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Johnson must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer. A marijuana possession charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Dalton Garland, 26, of Wilmington, O.V.I., driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 180 days in jail (172 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 12, 2018 to Jan. 11, 2019, fined $1,325, assessed $250 court costs. Garland must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. No driving privileges unless otherwise eligible. A no tail lights violation was suspended.

• Richard Pernell, 52, of Springfield, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 3, 2018 to March 2, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Pernell must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 21, 2018. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Angela Hefner, 28, of Martinsville, assault, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 100 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $250 court costs. Hefner must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of disorderly conduct and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Scott Taylor, 47, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Taylor must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two-years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Anthony Peduto, 32, of Xenia, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Peduto must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• Tana Hayslip, 28, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Hayslip must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Amber Bradshaw, 38, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced to 16 days in jail (10 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Bradshaw must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and pay $738 in restitution to the victim.

• Shane Donaldson, 20, of Clarksville, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Donaldson must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Mikayla Tumbleson, 19, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Tumbleson must commit no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation.

• Justin Chance, 27, of Williamsburg, drug possession, going 72 in a 55 mph speed zone, driving under suspension failing to appear/pay fine, fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Kayla Scott, 24, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, wrongful entrustment, fined $350, assessed $250 court costs. The drug paraphernalia charge was amended from a drug instrument possession charge.

• Leonard Guthrie, 51, of Martinsville, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $250 court costs.

• David Campbell, 27, of Wilmington, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $550, assessed $375 court costs.

• Michael O’Neil, 28, of Cincinnati, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an obstructing official business charge. O’Neil must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer.

• Christopher Wilson, 23, of Clarksville, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Mouhamadou Bah, 32, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Joseph Hockett, 20, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. If Hockett gets a valid license, the court will suspend fines and costs.

• Holliday Fulton, 23, of Akron, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Racquel Jones, 19, of Mansfield, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

