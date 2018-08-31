Village to hold parade and more Monday

SABINA — This town will continue its longtime tradition and hold a Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 3.

Following the parade, there will be a Sabina Lions Club fundraiser meal, plus a 1 p.m. auction.

Parade units are expected to include tractors, Pee Wee football and cheerleader participants, and the East Clinton Marching Band, among other participants.

This year the grand marshal is Larry Goodman, who does a lot of volunteer work keeping the grounds nice at the Richland Township Park, said Sabina Lions Club member Susan Littleton Kemper.

Parade participants and units will assemble in the field by the elementary school off U.S. 22/S.R. 3 at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. and will go to the Richland Township Park.

After the parade arrives at the park, the Sabina Lions Club will serve chicken and pork chops. The lunch meal consists of choice of meat, plus sides and a drink. The cost is $6 for adults, and $3 for children younger than 8.

Pee Wee cheerleaders will hold a hot dogs and desserts fundraiser, with price by donation.

There will be chrysanthemums for sale.

A dunking machine is planned at the park, along with music provided by a DJ.

The Sabina Lions Club will have a 1 p.m. auction, with donated items from businesses in Sabina and the surrounding community.

