BREAKING TUESDAY NIGHT: Huge fire at Bennett Realty in Wilmington

Bennett Realty owners Jeff Bennett, shown with WFD Chief Andy Mason and other emergency personnel, and wife Marsha Bennett were on scene Tuesday night. It appeared that some firefighters were able to get some computer equipment out of the building. Marsha Bennett told the News Journal that they had originally been notified of a burglar alarm drop with glass breaking, followed a few minutes later by a fire alarm drop. The fire remains under investigation.

A huge fire struck Bennett Realty at 1216 W. Locust St. in Wilmington sometime after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Wilmington Fire Department crews were still putting out hot spots at 11 p.m. No one is believed to have been in the office at the time the fire may have started.