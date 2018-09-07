Teacher suspended over ethics quiz with questions about sex

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — A high school teacher in Ohio has been suspended after she gave a quiz on ethical dilemmas that included questions about sex and violent behavior.

Officials with Hilliard City Schools near Columbus say the test should never have taken place and that they share the outrage of parents and community members.

The online test asked students to rank certain situations on a sliding scale from “OK” to ‘not “OK.”

It included scenarios such as “a man kills a baby rabbit with a knife” on live TV.

Another one said “a brother and a sister decide that they want to sleep with each other, just once, to see what it would be like.”

The Columbus Dispatch reports the school found out after a concerned parent wrote about it on Facebook.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com