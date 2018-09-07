Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 20. Critical: Tray of raw chicken stored above raw beef in walk-in cooler. Mac and cheese, vegetables, pudding, etc. (several items) were not dated correctly. 45°F chicken salad (salad bar); 46°F ranch; 48°F butter (server cooler); 42°F hamburger raw (iced at grill); 45°F apple; 46°F diced tomatoes (Traulsen reach-in); foods must be kept at 41°F or colder. Fly strips were hanging above sink near drive-thru and above bread racks. Fly strip use shall be limited to nonfood areas. Contact pest control company if needed. Spray bottles missing labels.

Level 2 certificate unavailable. Microwave top inner surface has food debris accumulation. Rack used to store holding/transfer fried foods has debris accumulation. Broom stored next to wrapped utensils at customer island seating. Floor tiles damaged in server area (toast/ordering/dessert area). Lights nonworking in vent hood and Traulsen reach-in cooler. Warewash machines gauges not maintaining consistent wash and final rinse temperature. Lettuce, food debris accumulated side, behind griddle and on floor. Frost accumulated in walk-in freezer. Trash outside of dumpster.

Follow-up: Sept. 5.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 20. Complaint. Received complaint Aug. 14 that claims plates are dirty and moldy, breakfast bar dirty, food on floors, milk sitting on bar, with no ice.Investigated complaint. Spoke with assistant and general managers. Milk sits inside refrigerated buffet bar. Floors did not have food debris. Buffet bars were clean. Plates were clean. At time of visit, complaint found invalid.

• Bob Evans, 1075 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 22. Critical: Pan of precooked bacon stored out at room temperature. 47°F sausage link; 44°F mush; 42°F raw burger patty; 46°F egg scramble; foods must be maintained at 41°F or colder).

Thermometer display on hot hold equipment not accurate. Ice accumulated on bottom of Delfield reach-in freezers (2). Waffle makers exterior coating/paint peeling/damaged. Water accumulated at bottom of salad server prep cooler. Rust on hinge of ice cream lid/cover on freezer (accumulation of rusty water?). Rust water accumulated near top of ice cream freezer. Door seals/edges have black residues on salad prep cooler and dessert cooler. Food debris accumulated on drawer hot holding unit (unused) under cook line equipment and floor of walk-in freezer. Water accumulated on floor neat Delfield cooler (left). Globe missing on light in walk-in cooler. Water leak from Delfield cooler? Gnats observed near chemical storage/mop area. Person in charge stated working with Steritec pest control.

Follow-up: Sept. 5.

• Maine & Clark, 480 E. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 22. Follow-up. All previous violations corrected. Thanks for cooperation.

• Sunoco/3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, Aug. 20. Boxes of food on floor in walk-in freezer. Cinnamon/sugar mix, butter missing labels. Presto household equipment used to cook sausage gravy. Sticker residues observed on clean containers. Wood repair in men’s restroom and door threshold not sealed.

• Building Blocks Learning Center, 65 Collett Road, Waynesville, Aug. 20. Center will be closing; last day of operation Aug. 31.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 N, Wilmington, Aug. 21. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Aug. 21. Follow-up. Five previous violations have been corrected. Thank you. Critical: Cactus butter was 47°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below).

Seal on bottom of door of walk-in freezer is hanging down and door has large amount of ice build-up.

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Aug. 21. There is some ice build-up on the shelving (top rack) in the walk-in freezer. There is also some ice build-up on the condenser unit. There are some gnats flying around the hand sink in the kitchen. Please contact pest control operator to address this issue.

