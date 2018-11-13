Cardboard City raises $14,109 for CCHS

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington AM Rotary Club and Clinton County Homeless Shelter thank those who supported Cardboard City 2018 — your generosity and participation in the yearly event generated $14,109 for the shelter.

Many businesses, churches, schools and NFP organizations in the county gave generously of their time, money and talents to assure the success of this event.

A special thank you to the Wilmington News Journal for sponsoring ads and promoting the event.

A thank you to DJ Tony Morton for being part of the festivities year after year and to the Wilmington College Tau Kappa Beta for their help during the night. An exciting part of the evening was awarding the trophies to winning teams.

This year, awards went to the following teams:

• Most Money Collected traveling trophy — Wilmington Church of God.

• Second place — Chester Friends Meeting.

• Third place and Most Creative Structure traveling trophy — Laurel Oaks.

• Fourth place — Saint Columbkille – Y Disciples.

• School Challenge — ClintonMassie Key Club

We would also like to acknowledge the following for their support: Modern Woodmen, PNC Bank, Ahresty, ATSG, Cape May, Clinton County Commissioners, Wilmington City departments, R&L Carriers, CVS, J&K Rental, EMA, Generations Pizza, Wilmington Fire Department, and WALH.

We live in an amazing, and caring. community! Thank you Clinton County.

From left are AM Rotary members and 2018 Cardboard City co-chairs Rick Stanforth and Fadi Al-Ghawi, Clinton County Homeless Shelter Director Denise Stryker, shelter board Member Sandy Broderick, and Tom Popp, Cardboard City 2018 committee member.

