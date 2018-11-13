BPD: Goat survives despite dog attack

BLANCHESTER — Police were called to the 800 block of Old South Broadway Street at around noon Monday on a report that a goat that had been attacked by two loose dogs.

The responding officer spoke with Kaycie Egner, who stated her goat, “Cletus”, was tied in the back yard when he was attacked by two dogs, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. He said a helpful neighbor came to Cletus’ aid and chased the dogs off with a crow bar, and Egner took the goat to a veterinarian for treatment.

Reinbolt said BPD Cpl. James Beckelhymer searched for the dogs to no avail, then phoned Clinton County Dog Warden Rex Doak, who responded to assist.

“The police department received multiple tips from citizens throughout the afternoon on sightings of the two dogs as well as information about who they might belong to,” said Reinbolt.

He said that at around 5 p.m. Doak and BPD Ptl. Sarah Luken were able to confirm that the dogs belong to Martin Short, 47, of 509 S. Wright St.

“Short immediately joined the attempt to locate the dogs, found them, and returned them to his home,” said Reinbolt. “Short stated he has difficulty keeping the dogs inside their yard despite his best efforts.

Reinbolt said that Short was cited for allowing a dog to run at large, a misdemeanor offense.

“Cletus the goat sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive,” said Reinbolt. “We are grateful for the assistance provided in this matter by Dog Warden Doak and thank the neighbor who intervened in the attack. Without his efforts the goat could have been killed.”

This is the pen where the goat was tied. This goat suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.