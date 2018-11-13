Habitat thanks volunteers

Habitat for Humanity Clinton County celebrated another successful building season with a Thanksgiving dinner honoring participating volunteers and organizations on Thursday, Nov. 6.

The group is finishing two homes this year for deserving families, Bryan Allphin and Logan Meranda and Rashauna Medley. Both homes are in Blanchester.

Additionally the organization is restoring a Habitat home in Midland for new Habitat partner Maritza Nunez and her family.

Recognized for their commitment to Habitat were: Houston’s Heating and Cooling, Business of the Year; Steve Hein, Golden Hammer award and Dan Kennelly, volunteer of the year. Charlie Lakatos and Don Derick were honored for their continued support as cabinet-makers. An additional award was given to Tom Matrka. He earned the “Use The Tools In My Van” award.

Mike Houston, owner of Houston’s Heating and Cooling, has provided free space for the Habitat Restore on 1032 W. Main St. the last three years. Mike’s generosity was recognized at the dinner.

The Golden Hammer award is special to those volunteers with building skills. It acknowledges these talents, combined with a sense of humor.

The Golden Hammer award was given to Steve Hein, who has worked tirelessly for the group — and has done so with grace and a great smile. Hein was an ophthalmologist, but in his retirement has devoted many hours to the Habitat group in Clinton County.

Volunteer of the Year is Dan Kennelly. Dan jumped in to restore a Habitat home in Midland when most of the building group members were focused on completion of the Blanchester homes. He and Tom McChain have spent numerous hours rehabbing the home back to its original luster.

Don Derick and Charlie Lakatos have made the kitchen and bathroom cabinets for Habitat families for many many years. Both men have provided solid craftsmanship to other cabinets available at the Restore. They were honored for the efforts and service to Habitat.

Lastly, Jim Krusling thanked and recognized Tom Matrka who has been a tireless volunteer and president for the organization, assisting partner families with small selections of lighting and recognizing that any tool at Lowes is one he probably has in his van.

“He ensures that we build solid Habitat homes,” said former president Krusling of the present day president Matrka.

All volunteers received a teeshirt proclaiming the 25th year of service to our community in 2019. The group continues to seek new partner families who would like to build a home in Clinton County — this is not a hand-out, each family repays a no-interest loan and must add their own sweat equity to the home building project.

If interested, one should discuss this with Elizabeth Biggane, 937-725-8071.

Those interested in volunteering or giving to Habitat, should contact the Habitat office at 937-655-9484.

From left are Habitat for Humanity honorees Tom Matrka, Charlie Lakatos, Steve Hein and Dan Kennelly. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_Thanksgiving-group-photo.jpg From left are Habitat for Humanity honorees Tom Matrka, Charlie Lakatos, Steve Hein and Dan Kennelly. Courtesy photo