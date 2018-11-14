HACC awards scholars, inducts officers

The Health Alliance of Clinton County (HACC) held its quarterly meeting at the Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center on the evening of Oct. 23.

President Kathleen Havey welcomed 42 members and guests including HACC members, scholarship recipients and family members, Clinton Memorial Hospital CEO and department heads, and our speaker for the evening.

Secretary Mary Camp proceeded with the invocation followed by a wonderful fall buffet dinner provided by McCoy’s Catering.

Following dinner, Lance Beus, CEO of CMH Regional Health System, thanked us for welcoming him to our fall meeting.

He spoke about the four scholarship recipients being honored by the HACC.

He said that the scholarship recipients represent new leaders at the hospital. He related how each recipient has shown commitment to their respective departments at CMH and expressed hope that each one will continue to pursue their academic goals and change the world.

The HACC scholarship committee of Pat Richardson, Frances Sharp and Carolyn Matthews proceeded with awarding the scholarships. This year four scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to the following individuals:

• Kristin Andrews is an oncology nurse at the Boyd Cancer Center and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN);

• Cassandra Tagg works as an RN in the ICU and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN);

• Casie Tira works in administration and is pursuing a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration (MHA) at Ohio University;

• Taylor DeWitt works in the Emergency Room Department and is studying to become a Registered Nurse (RN). Taylor was unable to attend the meeting.

The committee members congratulated the four very deserving scholarship recipients.

The speaker for the evening was Nellie Ashmore, owner of That Girl’s Flowers.

Nellie grew up on the family farm “That Guy’s Farm” and was always drawn to growing flowers. She is a graduate of Clinton-Massie High School and received her degree from Earlham College.

She started her wholesale and retail flower business in 2013. Her retail flower business started at farmers markets but now she does much more wholesale business. She provides 500 sunflowers and numerous mixed bouquets to Dorothy Lane Market per week.

Nellie is also a freelance floral designer. That Girl’s Flowers has been a certified organic business since 1998. After a short question-and-answer session, all members and guests thanked Nellie for a very interesting and informative presentation.

Ms. Havey conducted the quarterly business meeting. The minutes, financial report and committee reports were presented.

The holiday ball chairs, Jennifer Hollon and Ann Johnson, have worked very diligently on the final details for the ball.

Also, the auction chairs, Patti Cook and Susan Kocher, are working on organizing and obtaining auction items.

Kathleen thanked Lois Allen and Barb Davis for their work in organizing volunteers for the Collective Goods Book Sale.

The new business for the evening included the installation of officers for 2019: Kathleen Havey, President; Cindy Petrich, Vice President; Mary Camp, Secretary; Sharon Johnson, Assistant Secretary; Pat Richardson, Treasurer; Bobbi Schlaegel Assistant Treasurer; and Louanne Blumberg, Past President. The new board members for 2019 are Linda Custis and Nancy Bernard.

Continuing board members for 2019 include Betty Lou Germann, Jane Bosworth, Jennifer Hollon, Ann Johnson, Patti Cook, Susan Kocher and Francis Sharp.

The Health Alliance’s final event of 2018 is the annual Holiday Ball at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Roberts Centre.

The ball is a wonderful evening of dining and dancing with a fabulous live and silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Cancer Patient Assistance Program (CPAP).

If you would like to attend please reply to 937-382-2422.

The scholarship recipients and committee include, from left, Cassandra Tagg, Kathleen Havey, Carolyn Matthews, Frances Sharp, Pat Richardson, Kristin Andrews and Casie Tira. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_scholarship-recipients-and-committee-10-23-2018-cropped.jpg The scholarship recipients and committee include, from left, Cassandra Tagg, Kathleen Havey, Carolyn Matthews, Frances Sharp, Pat Richardson, Kristin Andrews and Casie Tira. Courtesy photos Those installed as officers/board members included, from left, Cindy Petrich, Pat Richardson, Linda Custis, Susan Kocher, Patti Cook, Ann Johnson, Debra Hale, Jennifer Hollon, Betty Lou Germann, Kathleen Havey, Jane Bosworth, Mary Camp and Frances Sharp. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_Initiation-of-officers-Oct.-2018.jpg Those installed as officers/board members included, from left, Cindy Petrich, Pat Richardson, Linda Custis, Susan Kocher, Patti Cook, Ann Johnson, Debra Hale, Jennifer Hollon, Betty Lou Germann, Kathleen Havey, Jane Bosworth, Mary Camp and Frances Sharp. Courtesy photos From left are Lance Beus, CEO of CMH; Laura Chowayou, Director of Case Management; scholarship recipients Cassandra Tagg and Kristin Andrews; Brenna Elridge, Director of Oncology and Home Care; scholarship recipient Casie Tira; and Teresa Daniels, Director of HR. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_Scholarship-Presentation-10-23-2018-cropped.jpg From left are Lance Beus, CEO of CMH; Laura Chowayou, Director of Case Management; scholarship recipients Cassandra Tagg and Kristin Andrews; Brenna Elridge, Director of Oncology and Home Care; scholarship recipient Casie Tira; and Teresa Daniels, Director of HR. Courtesy photos