WPD reports: Several incidents of assault

• A 33-year-old male was charged for alleged assault after a 56-year-old male reported he was punched in the mouth by the suspect after the two had a verbal argument in the victim’s car at a gas station on Progress Way at 2:05 p.m. on Nov. 5. According to the report, the suspect already had an outstanding warrant.

• Police began an investigation over a reported assault between two employees of a business on East Main Street at 3:16 p.m. on Nov. 5. A 21-year-old male is listed as the victim, and a 25-year-old male is listed as a suspect. Police responded to the business again at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 6 where the suspect advised the victim had threatened him while he was trying to walk to his vehicle during lunch. The victim stated that the suspect started yelling at his mother and calling her names. The responding officer advised both parties “to grow up and quit acting like they were in middle school.” The officer also advised the supervisor that he needed to put a stop to this immediately before someone filed a hostile work environment against the company.

• At 5:47 p.m. on Nov. 5, a 20-year-old Xenia female reported that she was assaulted by an unknown female that was in a white Chevy Malibu. The victim advised that she was traveling South on State Route 68 near a gas station when the car cut her off and almost made her crash. She advised that the vehicle was in front of her and the driver hit the brakes multiple times on her and that one of the times she had to take an evasive maneuver almost going into oncoming traffic. The female subject pulled into a convenience store on Xenia Avenue, she went around the block and was on North Mulberry Street heading north when the white Malibu pulled in front of her. The victim stated that a white female with long brown hair, 5’6”, 180, late 20’s to early 30’s came up to her window. According to the victim, the female subject was yelling and cursing at her. They exchanged words and the suspect struck her and pulled out her hair. The victim advised she exited the vehicle and they fought in the street and that a male subject got out of the car grabbing the suspect and left. The victim filled out a sworn written statement and an officer took photos of the injuries.

• At 10:10 a.m. on Nov. 5, a 35-year-old female advised someone stole her son’s bicycle overnight at their residence on Hiatt Avenue. The bicycle was a black and green Kent Chaos 20-inch BMX valued at $84.

• At 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 5, a 32-year-old female reported that someone got into her vehicle overnight at her residence at the 600 block of Rombach Avenue and took multiple items. The victim advised that she is missing a gold-ish Coach wallet, USSA Debit Card, USSA Credit Card, Chase Visa Credit Card, Discover Miles Credit Card, and $6 in cash. She advised that she canceled her cards and believes they weren’t used anywhere.

• At 6:12 p.m. on Nov. 5, a 33-year-old female reported that sometime overnight someone got into her Jeep Liberty parked in front of her residence at the 100 block of West Sugartree Street and was missing a Garmin GPS.

• At 9:34 a.m. on Nov. 6, a 20-year-old Sidney male reported he had been receiving harassing phone calls from a 21-year-old female from Indianapolis, Indiana. The incident took place at the 1800 block of Quaker Way.

• At 3:03 p.m. on Nov. 6, an unidentified subject advised his bike was stolen from the high school on Richardson Place.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old for alleged domestic violence after responding to an assist citizen report at the 200 block of Doan Street at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 6. A 30-year-old male was listed as the victim.

