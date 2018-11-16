Blan PD: Man involved in several incidents

BLANCHESTER — A man arrested for criminal trespass was involved in several incidents Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, according to Blanchester police.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday an alert citizen called police after seeing a man trying to get into her neighbor’s car, which was parked on the owner’s driveway in the 300 block of North Columbus Street, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“The man then came into the caller’s own yard on East John Street, walked up the driveway and attempted to get into the passenger side of her husband’s car as he was backing out of the driveway,” said Reinbolt. “The man then left the scene.”

He said officers located the man at the corner of Supinger and Baldwin streets., and the man was identified as Robert Johnson, 50, of Willow Place, Blanchester.

Johnson “was placed under arrest for criminal trespass and was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers,” said Reinbolt. He was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

Later Thursday night, Johnson posted an appearance bond and was released from the jail and returned home.

“Shortly after 11 p.m. he called police to report that a burglar was trying to enter his home at 116 Willow Place,” said Reinbolt. “Officers responded, but no one was found on his property, nor were any footprints found in the snow on his lawn.

“At around 6 a.m. Friday, Johnson called police to report trespassers on his property. Officers responded, again finding no evidence of trespassers, but Johnson did admit he had ingested methamphetamine prior to calling.”

At around 8:30 a.m. Johnson called 911; officers responded and found Johnson on a bed inside the home, said Reinbolt.

Johnson stated he had ingested methamphetamine, Reinbolt said.

An ambulance was summoned, which transported him to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

