Sweet (and salty): Lions Candy Store open

WILMINGTON —Are you a sweet person? Or more of a salty one?

Either way (or both ways), the Wilmington Lions Club has something for you.

The Wilmington Lions Candy Store is again open for another great Christmas candy season, in the old Staples building on Lowe’s Drive near Rombach next to the Dollar tree store.

Wilmington Lions have been selling fine candy to the people of Clinton County for several decades in order for the club to provide all kinds of services throughout Clinton County.

Lions help with eye screenings for young grade-school kids, eyeglass donations, diabetes research, helping with donations for the sight-impaired, and high school scholarships. There will be a donation box for used glasses at the candy store.

This year, the Lions have 58 varieties of candy, including the popular Amish cashew crunch, chocolate cashew crunch, peanut brittle, chocolate bonbons, and buckeyes.

They have four flavors of gourmet popcorn from Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The store opened on Nov. 13 and will remain open until Dec. 22.

Please stop into our candy store and help the Wilmington Lions to once again bring delicious treats to the people of Clinton, Highland and surrounding counties this Christmas season.

Wilmington Lions Club members John Hibbs, left, and Gene Snyder man the Lions Candy Store on a recent day. the Lions are offering 58 varieties of candy, from chocolatey to salty to chewy to crunchy tasty popcorn. Tom Barr | News Journal