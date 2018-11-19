Stivers names Toys for Tots drop-off sites

U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio 15th District) announced that his Ohio district offices will once again serve as drop-off sites this year for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

From now until Dec. 14, members of the community may drop off new, unwrapped toys Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at any of the following locations:

• 69 N. South St., Wilmington

• 3790 Municipal Way, Hilliard

• 104 E. Main St., Lancaster

“Since 1947, Toys for Tots has supported 251 million children, and I am excited to once again partner with them to help more children in our communities experience the joy of Christmas,” Stivers said.

For additional information, please contact Stivers’ local office at 937-283-7049.